3-month visit visas

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for National and Passport Affairs Maj Gen Faisal Al-Nawaf issued a circular granting wives and children of expats visit visas of three months instead of one month. A source said the new instructions became effective last Thursday and implementation began from Sunday. He said the decision was made on humanitarian grounds, adding the presence of spouses and children for a longer period has a positive effect on the local market. The source said other visit visas remain of one-month duration. – Al-Anbaa