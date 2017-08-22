3 girls attacked and molested by 2 men in Firdous

KUWAIT: A security source said three Kuwaiti girls told Jleeb police station investigators that two men living in Firdous beat them. One of the girls said one of the men deliberately exposed her private parts in public. The girls submitted medical reports stating injuries they sustained. The Farwaniya prosecutor filed the beating and molestation case as a felony.

Women arrested for drugs

Two female citizens were arrested upon their return from Sharm El-Sheikh with 20 illicit tablets on them. Both were taken for questioning. Customs officers noticed one of the girls got nervous when her luggage was put through the inspection system, so their luggage was carefully searched and the tablets were found.