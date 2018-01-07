28,306 tickets in one week

KUWAIT: The Traffic Department at the Interior Ministry carried out several campaigns around Kuwait g from December 31, 2017 to January 6, 2018, which resulted in issuing 28,306 traffic violations, impounding 733 vehicles and 17 motorcycles, arresting 17 people, and sending one expatriate woman to deportation for driving without a license.

Reckless driver

Search is on for a reckless driver who ran over a traffic policeman and escaped, leaving the officer behind with several bruises across his body. The accident took place on Second Ring Road, when the officer asked the reckless driver to pull over then asked for his ID. The suspect got furious and verbally insulted the officer, before he ran him over and drove away. Detectives are investigating.

Traffic dispute

Two motorists exchanged verbal insults following a traffic despite at Arabian Gulf Road. The quarrel escalated to the point that saw one of them, a Kuwaiti man, throw a stone at the other’s car, smashing one of its windows, before driving away. The other motorist, a female citizen, lodged a complaint with the local police.