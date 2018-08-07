280 people sent for deportation following Amghara crackdown

744 released out of 1,024 persons inspected

KUWAIT: A security campaign was carried out at Amghara scarp yard in the presence of the ministry’s undersecretary. The area was closed off while security men went around shops to check those present there. The campaign resulted in checking 1,024 persons, 744 of whom were released after bringing their IDs, while 280 were sent for deportation. Those arrested include 43 absconders, 46 visa violators, 80 without IDs, four wanted on civil cases, 45 with expired residency permits, 60 with article 20 visas and two on drugs and liquor charges. Police issued 300 traffic citations and 15 vehicles were impounded.

Municipality campaign

Jahra Municipality inspection and follow-up department carried out a campaign that resulted in issuing 18 citations. Acting Director of the Department Abdullah Al-Shimmari said 10 citations were for additional signs without licenses, four for non-renewal of licenses, two for not placing signs in a visible place and one for lack of maintenance.

Duo rob roommate

Two Asian men told police that their need for money made them steal money from their roommates. They were charged with forging bank transactions. A security source said an Indian man had told police that KD 200 were stolen from his bank account and that he suspected his roommates may be the culprits, as he gave them his ATM card to inquire about his salary, then later discovered the theft. Detectives arrested the two, who denied any wrongdoing in the beginning, then confessed to committing the crime.

Passenger arrested

A Saudi man and his companion were sent to Nuwaiseeb police station after he beat a customs officer in protest against searching his car. A security source said that the suspect arrived at Nuwaiseeb border outlet and objected to customs officers searching his car. He became very angry and pulled the officer, then beat him before he was controlled by other officers, who handed him to police.

Physical assault

Fahaheel detectives are looking for a Pakistani man who beat a compatriot, causing various fractures. The victim was taken to Adan Hospital. He told police that he met the suspect to resolve earlier disputes, but was surprised by the man attacking him savagely. The prosecutor considered the case as a felony.

Reckless driving

Ahmadi police arrested a concrete mixer truck driver for driving erratically, and he was found in an abnormal condition. He was sent to Al-Zour police station charged with driving a vehicle while being in an abnormal condition and endangering others. The Sir Lankan driver faces legal action.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies