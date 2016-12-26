28 residential projects pending

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) said yesterday that it is currently working on residential projects at a total cost of more than KD 645 million. PAHW has undertaken projects dealing with residential compounds in Jaber Al-Ahmad city, Deputy Secretary General of PAHW’s Implementation Department Ali Al-Habail said in a statement to the press.

Moreover, he noted that the projects comprise residential compounds, housing units and infrastructure development. On the housing units, the PAHW official said that work has begun on a total of 7,798 projects in the areas of Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Wafra and Abu Halifa, in addition to 369 units in Sulaibikhat and 319 residential compounds in Sabah Al-Ahmad. He also noted that 237 lots have been designated for new apartments in the areas of Sabah Al- Ahmad and Wafra.— KUNA