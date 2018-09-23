27 reports listed on parliamentary agenda

KUWAIT: Well-informed government sources said 27 reports were listed on parliamentary committee agendas, of which nine, including expats’ health insurance, advocates’ profession, contesting cassation court verdicts and organizing the import of energy foods, are those that both executives and lawmakers have already agreed upon.

The sources added that five reports are being discussed, while 10 others are disputed, including taxing expat remittances, increasing public service fees, the state’s public debt, nomination for leading positions, shortening detention periods, reducing the interest on social security loans, amending the citizenship law, turning Kuwait Airways into a company, amending the Municipal Council constituencies and amending the parliament’s rules of procedure.

Unfinished topics

Head of the parliamentary budgets and finial statements committee Adnan Abdulsamad said the committee met to discuss some unfinished topics on the committee’s agenda and follow up the most important issues to adopt in the next parliamentary term. Abdulsamad added that the topics include having more control on monitoring the exceptional armament budget, linking educational system outcomes to local market needs, collecting the government’s overdue debts and depositing government profits in the future generations fund.

By A Saleh