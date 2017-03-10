27 planes hit Kuwait sky with aerobatic displays

KUWAIT: Around 27 planes from all Gulf countries displayed remarkable aerobatic shows over Kuwait’s sky yesterday as part of the Kuwait Frist Flying Gathering event, which kicked off earlier. The planes displayed beautiful rhythmic segments that were highlighted by each plane’s distinctive color.

The two-day event’s shows were held at Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Airport. The event- considered as one of a kind in Kuwait’s history, is under the auspices of the Minister of State for Youth Affairs. – KUNA