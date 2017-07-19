261 prisoners released on pardon

KUWAIT: An Amiri decree was issued to pardon the remaining period on 1,207 prison inmates. Accordingly, 261 were released, while 757 had their sentence commuted and 189 were removed from the deportation list, the Interior Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Correctional Institution and Sentences Implementation Affairs Maj Gen Abdullah Al-Muhanna congratulated those who were included in the pardon.