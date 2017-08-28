26,000 Kuwaitis visit Germany in 2 months

KUWAIT: “Kuwaitis have set a new record in travelling to Germany,” German Ambassador to Kuwait Karlfried Bergner said, noting that according to embassy records, around 26,000 visas were issued to Kuwaitis in July and August.

Bergner explained that around 13,000 visas were issued in July – a daily average of 650 visas. “This reflects that Germany has become a favorable destination for Kuwaitis,” he underlined, noting that the daily visa issuance rate of 600-650 visas resumed during the first two weeks of August despite the reduction in the numbers of Kuwaiti patients.

Bergner advised all Kuwaiti citizens planning to visit Germany to apply for visas three months ahead of their departure date to avoid delays. – Al-Rai