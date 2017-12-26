24 imams referred for investigations over rule violations

KUWAIT: Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Mohammad Al-Afasi said yesterday that 24 imams have been referred for investigation for violating the Charter of the Mosques.

In response to a parliamentary question during a parliamentary session, Afasi stressed that “necessary measures will be taken against anyone who does not abide by this charter, which regulates works of imams.” He also stressed his ministry’s keenness to protect youth and spread the values of moderate Islam in its centers. The Mosque Charter stipulates the use of appropriate words and not abusing people, bodies, sects or states. – KUNA