23 doctors accepted in specialized training courses

KUWAIT: Twenty-three Kuwaiti doctors were accepted in various specialized training courses in six Canadian universities, said the secretary general of the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specializations (KIMS) Dr Ibrahim Hadi. He added that delegations from Canadian universities had visited Kuwait over the past few weeks and interviewed the doctors, who met their conditions for further training programs in internal diseases, general surgery, ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat diseases, gynecology, anesthesia, brain and nerve surgery and many other specializations.

AC malfunctions

Education Minister Hamed Al-Azmi referred assistant undersecretary for public education Fatima Al-Kandari to retirement effective Oct 8, 2018 instead of December as she had requested before going on leave until then. Notably, Azmi had referred his undersecretary Haitham Al-Athari and Kandari for investigations over the problem of malfunctioning air conditioners in some schools at the beginning of the academic year and investigations led to indicting them of failing to do their job duties concerning preparations for the new scholastic year.

Men’s spa

Municipality Minister Hosam Al-Roumi rejected a proposal by the Municipal Council to allow licensing a men’s spa in block one in Ardhiya.

Crowd troubles in Dhi Qar

The investment authority in Dhi Qar governorate in Iraq announced that the representative of a Kuwaiti investment company was stoned by groups of angry crowds while examining the land his company plans to build a residential complex on to the north of Nasiriya. Dhi Qar Investment Authority Manager Emad Taresh stressed that the company representative, who is an Iraqi citizen, was not harmed and that he left the site and filed a complaint against the assaulters.

By A Saleh