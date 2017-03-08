22,000 Kuwaiti citizens waiting for a job

KUWAIT: The total number of citizens waiting for a job is 22,000 and that the number is expected to increase within a few days with openings for more applicants to register, the Civil Services Commission (CSC) announced. A new window for applications will be open until March 17 through the CSC website or by calling the hotline 133, it explained. CSC also noted that current registration is open to Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) and Kuwait University graduates. CSC statistics also showed that the number of female applicants reached 17,000, while males reached only 5,000, including 28 percent with university degrees, six percent with high school diplomas and 18 percent with only intermediate school certificates.

No termination

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Undersecretary Haitham Al-Athari strongly denied issuing any decisions on terminating three acting educational zone directors. “I have not heard of any such decisions and all directors are doing their jobs well,” he stressed, noting that the ministry was, on the contrary, keen on addressing CSC to have them officially appointed in their positions to have more stability.

Solid waste

Kuwait Municipality’s Director Ahmad Al-Manfuohi called for cancelling the Municipal Council’s decisions issued on June 17, 2002 and Jan 23, 2006 pertaining with a tender for processing solid municipal waste. In a letter sent to the Municipal Council’s Chairman, Manfouhi said in meeting number 2/2016 held on March 14, 2016, the council’s legal and financial affairs committee asked for legal advice on the cancellation, especially since no contracts had been signed with either of the two companies that won the tender.

Al-Arabi magazine

The Information Ministry issued 10,000 copies of the March issue of Al-Arabi magazine after a slight delay over the past few days of because of a shortage in the paper needed. Accordingly, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammed Al-Abdullah and Undersecretary Tareq Al-Marzam immediately resolved the problem to avoid further delays by making a quick request to purchase printing paper, explained informed sources. The sources also denied social media stories about the possibility of suspending the issuance of Kuwait’s official gazette Al-Kuwait Al-Youm for the same reasons, noting that the ministry would never allow this under any circumstances because the magazine usually publishes decree laws issued in the name of HH the Amir. “The total number of pages may be reduced though, in view of the current situations,” the sources remarked.

Dentistry Center

The Jaber Al-Ahmad Specialized Dentistry Center will start receiving Kuwaiti patients from Qossour, Adan, Qurain, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Hitteen, Al-Salam, Zahra, Shuhada and Siddiq from Sunday, said a letter sent from the Ministry of Health’s Assistant Undersecretary for Dentistry Affairs Dr Yousif Al-Dowairi to the center’s manager.

By A Saleh