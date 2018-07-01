2,162 Kuwaiti students chosen for scholarships: Ministry

3,658 students accepted in internal scholarships

KUWAIT: The Higher Education Ministry declared on Saturday the acceptance of 2,162 students for overseas scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year. Some 894 male and female students will study in the US, 870 others in the UK and the remaining number will head to several countries, Fatma Al-Senan, assistant undersecretary for scholarships and cultural relations, said.

She added that the ministry would receive the accepted students in accordance with the planned dates to review and sign pledges. She noted that an SMS would be sent to each student that includes planned dates, urging all students to abide by these schedules. Senan asked them to complete their data and documents required by every country where they will study, through the website of the ministry.

Internal scholarships

Meanwhile, Private Universities Council (PUC) Secretary-General Dr Habib Abul Saturday announced acceptance of 3,658 students in internal scholarships of bachelor and diploma programs for the first semester 2018/19. Dr Abul, in a press statement, called on all students to review the private universities and colleges where they were accepted to complete the admissions and registration procedures and submit the original certificates. The Secretary-General congratulated the students for their scholarships and wished them success in their academic journey. – KUNA