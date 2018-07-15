2,140 expats’ contracts frozen

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said according to the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) database, the total number of government employees with degrees in law is 7,052 citizens and 1,271 non-Kuwaitis. Saleh added 41 citizens with law degrees had been registered with the CSC employment application system as of Dec 31, 2017 and that they had been nominated to work in government bodies, but refused the jobs offered to them. Saleh said contracts of 2,140 expats had been frozen effective from July 1, 2018 pending terminating them in the new fiscal year.

Meanwhile, official sources at the services ministry said that the ministry was waiting for CSC’s approval to review complaints made by 1,400 employees for not getting excellent performance bonuses, adding that the ministry has already formed special committees to study the complaints.

Separately, Minister of Justice and Awqaf and Islamic affairs Fahd Al-Afasi is expected to refer a number of senior officials to retirement pending a process of reshuffling and making new appointments in various ministry sectors. In another concern, and in a bid to avoid losing files in various courts, the ministry plans to Kuwaitize the courtroom doorkeeper job and use an automated system to transfer files amongst various courts.

By A Saleh