2.5 kg heroin smuggling bid foiled

KUWAIT: Correctional facilities’ security forces recently managed to foil an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of heroin into Kuwait’s central prison. The smuggling attempt happened when an inmate doing time over drug-related charges managed to swap shoes with someone while being transferred to a court. The new pair of shoes contained 2.5 kilograms of the drug that were hidden in it, according to police.

Domestic violence

A woman living in Nugra recently pressed physical assault charges against her own husband, saying that he beat her because she was late in preparing his breakfast, according to him. A case was filed for investigations, and the husband is being summoned for questioning.

Car theft

A citizen recently reported that a vehicle was stolen from outside of his house in Al-Qusour, said security sources. The man told officers that he came out in the morning to discover that his luxury vehicle that he had parked outside his house the night before was missing. Investigations are ongoing.

Fugitive caught

An Arab man was recently arrested on arrival at Kuwait International Airport where passport officers discovered that he is wanted for several cases filed against him. The man was taken to the proper authorities for further action.

Liquor possession

Two Asian nationals, including one with an expired residency visa, were recently arrested in Ahamdi with possession of 62 homebrewed liquor bottles, said security sources. Patrol officers had suspected a vehicle in Mahboula, so they ordered the driver to pull over then searched his vehicle where the liquor was found. The suspects were taken to the proper authorities to face charges.

Officer insulted

A citizen faces charges of insulting a public officer on duty after a policeman accused him of verbal assault. The policeman had issued a ticket for a violating driver; who insulted him then drove away, according to the policeman’s statements to police. A case was filed and the suspect is being summoned for questioning.

Maid charged with theft

A female citizen recently filed a complaint against her housemaid, accusing her of stealing jewelry worth KD 3,200 from her bedroom then disappearing. A case was filed and detectives were assigned to look for the runaway maid.

Drunks attack police

Two citizens were recently arrested for barging into Um Al-Haiman police station while being heavily drunk, and then assaulting a police officer there, said security sources. “We want to get our Bangladeshi worker out,” the suspects reportedly told policemen. When asked about which person they meant, they answered by saying “we don’t know.” The two then assaulted a policeman before they were placed under arrest. – Translated from the Arabic press