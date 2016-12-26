19,772 Kuwaitis on job waiting list by year’s end

KUWAIT: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced that the total number of citizens waiting for a job at the public sector will reach 19,772 by the end of 2016, including 15,327 females and 4,445 males. CSC added that 10,225 of these applicants hold intermediate school certificates, 5,275 hold school leaving certificates and 4,272 hold university degrees.

Four classes

Kuwait University is currently considering having teaching staff teach four instead of three classes over the increasing number of students due to a lack of budget needed to hire more professors. KU also intends granting more domestic scholarships to students from each section annually.

Farwaniya Hospital

The Supreme Council for Planning and Development’s planning and follow up team visited the new Farwaniya Hospital project, led by assistant secretary general for planning and follow up, Bader Al-Refa’e. During the visit, Refa’e said that 17 percent of the project has been completed and that it is expected to be concluded by the end of 2019. Refa’e added that the project’s total cost is KD 265 million and that once concluded, the new hospital will help develop healthcare services and provide hundreds of job opportunities.

900 violations

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Essa Al-Kandari said the State Audit Bureau reported that the Civil Service Commission (CSC) had committed over 900 violations and that such violations were intolerable from a body that is supposed to be keen on discipline and order, as it ought to administratively guide other state bodies.

By A Saleh