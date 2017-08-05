Over 175 kg of drugs seized in three months

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Security Major General Khalid Al-Dayeen warned against the dangers of drugs as it threatens the country’s safety, social stability and the youth. He said that officers from the Drugs Control General Department, a subdivision of the Criminal Security Department, were able during the second quarter of this year (April, May and June) to confiscate 9.16 kg of shabu (methamphetamine), 3.13 kg of heroin, 148 kg of hashish, seven kg of marijuana, seven kg of chemical (synthetic marijuana with added chemicals), one kg of opium, 177,000 psycho-active tablets in addition to 5,500 imports liquor bottles.

Restaurant fire

Fire broke out in a Fahaheel restaurant after a gas cylinder exploded, injuring three people. Firemen from Fahaheel fire station responded and put out the fire. The three injured people were treated on site.

Municipality crackdowns

Farwaniya Municipality carried out inspection campaigns on Khaitan and Farwaiya restaurants. The crackdowns resulted in issuing 13 citations for violations varying between dealing with material that have no nutritional value lists printed on them, dealing with foodstuff that is unfit for human consumption and failure to comply with general hygiene regulations. Meanwhile, Hawally Municipality said its inspectors destroyed five tons and 425 kg of food unfit for human consumption during their inspection on a coop society’s warehouse. In the meantime, Farwaniya Municipality’s general cleanliness and road occupancy department carried out a field campaign on random markets in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. The campaign resulted in removing 266 cubic meters of various items and issuing four citations for roaming vendors.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun