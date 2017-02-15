17 female prostitutes arrested

KUWAIT: Vice police arrested 17 female expats of various Asian nationalities in separate cases for engaging in prostitution, said security sources. The sources explained that the suspects include two Chinese women arrested in Salmiya, where they charged clients KD 80-100. The sources added that by tracking a social media ad about offering ‘sex services,’ a group of 15 Asian women were arrested. All suspects are awaiting deportation.

By A Saleh