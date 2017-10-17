17 bags of hidden heroin and Meth found

KUWAIT : General security men found 17 bags of heroin and shabu (meth) that a Bangladeshi man hid in a sandy area in Farwaniya. Policemen suspected the man who was burying the bags near an abandoned car. The man ran away, but was chased and caught. Meanwhile, police arrested a citizen late at night in Hawally and found he is wanted in an undisclosed case by the Drugs Control General Department (DCGD) . The man was taken to DCGD under heavy guard. Separately, a female citizen called police for help, and when police responded, they found that her son had detained and threatened her. Police were able to bring the man under control and found him under the influence of drugs. He was also wanted on several civil cases.

Theft

An unidentified person stole KD 6,000 from a broker’s car. The broker parked his car in Amghara for a few minutes to buy wood, and when he returned, he discovered the money was stolen. He went to Sulaibiya police station and lodged a complaint.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies