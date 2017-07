16 arrested in Hasawi market crackdown

KUWAIT: Farwaniya Security Directorate launched a campaign at makeshift markets in Hasawi, which resulted in the arrest of 16 persons of various nationalities for violating the labor law.

Among the detainees were also roaming vendors, people who failed to produce IDs and others with expired residency permits. They were all sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun