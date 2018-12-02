1,569 used tires for sale busted during crackdown

KUWAIT: Four stores were caught selling used tires of various types at Naayem scrap area, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said yesterday, noting that 1,569 used tires were found for sale in violation of law 216/2014. The ministry asked consumers to call the hotline 135 in case of any violations.

In other news, Andalus Co-op Society’s board of directors organized a joint campaign in coordination with the Andalus municipal center. The municipality’s head of cleanliness Yousuf Al-Mutairi and inspector Ahmad Al-Mutairi supervised the campaign. The Co-op’s Chairman Athbi Aba Al-Khail and board member Nasser Ashkanani Aba Al-Khail said that the campaign was launched with the spirit of cooperation to fight the effects of the recent rainstorms and remove loose gravel from the streets. He thanked Kuwait Municipality Director Ahmad Al-Manfouhi for his cooperation.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi