15 drug-related arrests in one week

KUWAIT: The Drugs Control General Department arrested 22 suspects over 15 cases relating to drug trafficking and abuse during the period between the first and ninth of February 2017. The arrested persons include three Indians, two Sri Lankans, four Kuwaitis, two Egyptians, two bedoons and one American. The seized drugs included 533.53 kg of hashish, 1.738 kg of heroin, 3,230 illicit tablets, 550 grams of marijuana and 257 grams of chemicals.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun