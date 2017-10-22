14 armed men attack port guards

KUWAIT: Fourteen men attacked officers at the Mina Abdullah refinery pedestrian gate with sharp objects. Interior Ministry said that while the security men were manning the gate, they found a laptop with an employee, which is not allowed in the premises. The employee later returned with 14 men and they attacked the guards. Investigations are underway.

Swindling

Public prosecution plans to refer an actor to court for trial on a swindling case against a Kuwaiti woman. The girl lodged a complaint against the actor stating that they met in 2012 and he convinced her to get married, so she gave him her student aid allowance of a total of KD 4,800. He disappeared with the money and lured into taking another loan two years later worth KD 10,000. Later, the actor’s friend who took advantage of the situation made fake promises and kept withdrawing money from the victim’s account using her ATM card for six months. On protesting, he threatened her with fake pictures. Police arrested both the actor who was jailed for 21 days and his friend, and they were later released on bail. The other man was re-arrested and is being held at the criminal detectives department.

Suicide

A Jordanian woman was rushed to hospital following an attempted suicide in her Farwaniya apartment. The girl suffered from psychological problems after she was terminated from an ad agency, then a dispute took place with her family members, after which she used a sharp object to stab herself in the left hand. The girl was taken to hospital and faces charges of attempted suicide.

Legal trouble

A Kuwaiti man was arrested by Hawally police for being wanted for a debt of KD 1,350. He told police that he had taken a loan for his girlfriend who could not make the payment in due time causing him legal trouble.

Electronic crimes

A citizen claiming to be a member of the ruling family was arrested by criminal detectives for electronic crimes and debt. Several complaints were filed against a ruling family member who lured people with business deals. Detectives arrested him in Jabriya and found out that he was an imposter and was wanted to serve a jail sentence. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Hashish found

Thirty eight grams of Hashish were found in an inspection yard in Nuwaiseeb customs. The hashish was removed and a case was filed.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies