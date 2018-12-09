$13bn remitted from Kuwait

KUWAIT: A migration and remittances report by the World Bank on expat remittances in 2017 showed Kuwait stood 8th worldwide, with over $13 billion in remittances made from Kuwait compared to only $22 million made to Kuwait in the same year. The report also showed that Kuwait collects the lowest fee for remittances made to the Philippines, East Asian countries and the Pacific – less than 2.5 percent of the remittance value. The report also showed a 10.8 percent growth in remittances made to developing countries, with figures expected to reach $528 billion this year. The report said India topped the list of countries receiving remittances in 2018 with $80 billion, followed by China with $67 billion, Mexico and the Philippines with $34 billion and Egypt with $26 billion. – A Saleh