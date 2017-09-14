1,358,780 travellers in August

KUWAIT: Passengers’ traffic at Kuwait International Airport reached 1,358,780 passengers during August, 74,460 of them are Gulf nationals, passport authorities said in a statement.

Beggars

Residency detectives arrested an Arab man who brought beggars from his country into Kuwait. detectives launched investigations after receiving tips about a suspect obtaining tourist visas, and told people that he could remove their blacklisting for absconding and deportation in exchange of money. He was arrested after the information were verified, while police believe that the beggars have left the country after learning about his arrest.

Hawally fire

Fire broke out in a Hawally building, prompting Salmiya and Hawally fire stations to respond. No injuries were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun