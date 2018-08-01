13,523 unemployed Kuwaitis during the first quarter of 2018

KUWAIT: The number of unemployed Kuwaitis reached 13,523 during the first quarter of 2018, including 3,540 males (26.18 percent) and 9,983 females (73.82 percent). Statistics from the Civil Service Commission and published by Al-Anbaa yesterday showed that the percentage of those who were unemployed for 12 and more months is 45.66 percent, while those unemployed for six months and less than 12 months is 13.75 percent, and those unemployed for less than six months make up 40.58 percent. The statistics showed the number of unemployed people is dropping compared to 2013, when the number of jobless people reached the highest level at 19,218 individuals. The numbers then fluctuated, and dropped significantly this year.

Statistics showed the majority of unemployed people are women, and married women among them make up a great majority. Jobless people with a low education level – elementary and intermediate education only or without any qualification – make up 61.95 percent. Meanwhile, around 55.71 percent of the unemployed do not have enough professional qualifications to work, with a lack of training courses that qualify them to get job opportunities.

Deported

The Interior Ministry decided to deport a Lebanese man who insulted Kuwait and other Gulf countries on Instagram. Activists attacked the youth and lawyers filed a complaint against him, prompting the interior ministry’s action.