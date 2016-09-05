125,000 Kuwaitis live in Financial distress

KUWAIT: Around 125,000 Kuwaitis are living or are prone to live in financial distress that makes them relatively unable to bear extra burdens resulting from reducing subsidies, increasing fees or hiking prices, according to a recent study.

The study, carried out by economist Mohammad Ramadan who says that it was based on Public Authority for Civil Aviation statistics, indicates that those citizens include married men with low academic qualifications, widowed and divorced women with a large number of children, divorced men who remarried and have children from different marriages in addition to alimonies, widowed men with children, men married to non-working women and who struggle due to living in large houses or because of rent, as well as citizens who are repaying loans taken for current and consumer expenditure purposes, or for losing investments. —Al-Qabas