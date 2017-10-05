122 expats arrested; Bedoon ‘cop’ busted

KUWAIT: Farwaniya detectives arrested 122 expats during a wide-scale inspection campaign in Khaitan. Security sources said 120 of them were not carrying any identification, while two had five packages of meth.

Bedoon ‘cop’ busted

A stateless person was arrested for impersonating a police detective in Jahra, said security sources. Case papers indicate that an Egyptian reported that the suspect was tailing his car and used detectives’ flashing blue lights to stop him and asked for his ID. The Egyptian refused, demanding that the suspect show his own. The man added the suspect then sped away, and he reported the matter and helped police arrest him. – Translated from the Arabic press