12-year-old killed in hit-and-run; Nepali woman commits suicide

KUWAIT: Capital detectives are looking for a person who ran over and killed a 12-year-old child in northwest Sulaibkhat and escaped. Paramedics who arrived to the scene with police in response to an emergency call said that the child succumbed to his injuries onsite. The body was recovered by the forensic department.

Suspected suicide

The body of a Nepalese woman was recovered by the coroner, after she allegedly committed suicide. Ahmadi prosecutor went to the scene to investigate whether the case was actually a suicide or homicide. The room where the housemaid lived inside her sponsor’s house was locked from the inside and the door was broken. The dead woman’s sponsor said he hired her several days before from an office in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh.

Thieves caught

Farwaniya detectives solved three cases of armed robbery in addition to a car theft, when three Egyptians caught an armed person in a Rihab co-op society branch with a hunting air rifle. The suspect told about his accomplice and confessed to three thefts in Farwaniya and Omariya co-op society branch, as well as an attempted robbery and stealing a car.

Smuggling foiled

Customs officers foiled an attempt to smuggle 14,000 Captagon tablets that were hidden in the upper vent of a truck coming from Iraq. The estimated value of the tablets is around KD 32,000.

Fights

A Sudanese man suffered serious injuries and had to be admitted inside the intensive care unit following a fight in Wafra farms. Meanwhile, the person who caused the fight, a Ugandan national, was detained in Wafra police station. In another fight, a Bangladeshi man sustained a broken arm as police is looking for the suspect. Both cases were sent to concerned authorities. – Translated from the Arabic press