12 arrested on prostitution charges

KUWAIT: Police recently arrested 12 Asian men and women on charges of practicing prostitution, said security sources. The arrest happened during a police raid on a brothel based on findings of an investigation that was opened after detectives were tipped off about the suspects’ activities. In addition, police also discovered that the suspects were reported absconding and in violation of residency laws. They were taken to the proper authorities to face charges.

Crackdown

Hawally municipality inspection teams carried out several campaigns recently, during which nine citations were issued for violation of hygiene regulations. Meanwhile, 386 cubic meters of debris were removed, 160 streets were cleaned, 191 garbage containers were replaced, 110 warning notice stickers were placed on abandoned vehicles, while 65 cars and one boat were impounded.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun