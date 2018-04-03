110 reports filed by anti-corruption authority

KUWAIT: Well-informed sources said the public prosecution has received over 110 reports filed by the anti-corruption authority against officials who failed to submit their financial statements on time, and said that the number will probably increase, compared to only 10 reports filed last year. The sources added that the Capital prosecutor Nasser Bader referred the reports to courts and that the concerned officials might be penalized by imprisonment, fines and dismissal from office. The sources also noted that officials who fail to submit their statements within 90 days after leaving office despite being warned several times will also be prosecuted.

By A Saleh