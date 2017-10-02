110 industrial plots allotted in 3 years

KUWAIT: Minister of Commerce and Industry, State Minister for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan said the Public Authority of Industry (PAI) distributed 110 industrial plots from 2014 to 2017. Roudhan said land withdrawals took place after discussing the rejection of grievances from investors by the grievance committee. He said the number of industrial projects that were withdrawn and taken back by the PAI from 2014 until 2017 are 13 industrial projects (a total of 27 plots) in various industrial areas. Roudhan said there are four reasons to take back the lands – the first is investors’ lack of execution of the projects according to the set dates.

The second reason is not carrying out production and practicing activities they were licensed for. The third reason is that some plots were taken back because factories were closed and abandoned by investors. The fourth reason is due to court orders, adding that PAI will continue its procedures to execute the reclaim decisions.

In other news, informed oil sources said a lawsuit filed against Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) by an official at the company’s London office was rejected by a British court. The plaintiff was seeking €8 million in compensation in the lawsuit. He claimed that he was fired maliciously.

By A Saleh