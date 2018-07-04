11 yr old boy kidnapped, raped in Abu Hulaifa

KUWAIT: An 11-year-old Syrian boy was kidnapped and raped in Abu Hulaifa yesterday. The boy was going to a grocery store when a sports-utility-vehicle pulled over next to him, then a man came out of it and pulled the kid inside. The suspect took the boy to an isolated place where he raped him them left him and disappeared. The boy told his family about what happened, so they took him to the police station and lodged a complaint. Detectives are working on the case.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun