11 Muslims sentenced of causing train fire

AHMEDABAD: An Indian court yesterday commuted the death sentences of 11 men convicted of causing a 2002 train fire that sparked anti-Muslim riots in which more than 1,000 people were killed.

The 11 men, all Muslims, will instead face life in jail for causing the fire that killed 59 Hindu passengers and set off some of the worst religious violence to hit independent India.

They were among 31 men convicted in 2011 who lodged an appeal at the High Court in the western state of Gujarat, where the violence occurred. “The court has commuted the death sentences for 11 convicted to life imprisonment,” public prosecutor Eknath Ahuja said after the appeal hearing. The court upheld life imprisonment for 20 others convicted in the case, he said. Hindu mobs hungry for revenge over the fire rampaged through Muslim neighborhoods in towns and villages across the state during a week of bloodshed in 2002.