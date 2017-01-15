1090 companies including 90 fake companies closed

KUWAIT: Assessment and follow-up director at the Public Authority for Manpower Sabah Al-Mutairi said 1,090 companies – including 90 fake ones – that were closed down according to code 71, had been referred for investigations for violating labor laws in 2016 and expected these companies to be referred to prosecution.

Mutairi added that the committee includes elements from the manpower authority, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Kuwait Municipality and managed to arrest 1,238 peddlers and laborers who were deported for violating labor laws. Mutairi added that a recent inspection campaign at Abdali and Wafra farms resulted in detecting violations in over 240 farms and that some of the farms had more laborers than needed.