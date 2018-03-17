106 tickets issues in traffic campaigns

KUWAIT: The traffic department carried out several campaigns targeting reckless drivers on Arabian Gulf Road, Damascus Street, Maghrib Road, Kabd, Wafra and Jahra Road. Twenty three 23 unmarked vehicles, 15 patrol cars and 95 officers participated in the campaign, where 106 tickets were issued, 46 vehicles were impounded along with three motorcycles and 40 motorists were jailed, a statement by the relations and information security department said.

Municipality inspection

Ahmadi Municipality inspectors inspected stores and buildings under construction resulting in issuing 17 citations for violating signs and 17 warnings to house owners for violating building laws and rules.

Drug possession

A seatbelt violation led to the discovery of drugs with a Gulf national and his Syrian friend. The two were sent along with the shabu to the Drugs Control General Department. The Gulf national was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, and when he got out of the car to sign the ticket, a bag of shabu fell to the ground.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies