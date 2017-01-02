104 disabled parking violations committed

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s General Traffic Department began implementing article 63 of law number 8/2010, which punishes people using the parking spots designated for disabled persons for a one-month jail sentence and/or a KD 100 fine. On the first day after the law went into effect last Sunday, traffic department carried out several traffic campaigns resulting in issuing 104 traffic citation for use of the said parking spots; 21 in Farwaniya, 15 in Ahmadi, 21 in Hawally, 10 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, 20 in the Capital and 17 in Jahra. Repeated offenses could also result in suspending the driver’s license for a month and impounding his/her vehicle for two months, the ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said in a statement yesterday.

Liquor possession

Hawally police arrested an Indian man for liquor possession. The suspect was seen in Meidan Hawally, and when he was approached by police, he attempted to drive away. He was chased and forced to pull over, and then arrested after police found 154 liquor bottles inside his vehicle. He was sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun