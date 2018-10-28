10,000 Lyrica packets leaked into black market

KUWAIT: Nearly 10,000 packets of Lyrica drug, used for nerve pain, have been leaked into the black market, Al-Qabas reported yesterday quoting ‘informed sources’. The incident is being dealt with between an importing company and a logistics company – both listed on the stock market – as efforts are being made to cover up the issue because it has economic, health and social ramifications, the sources said. They added that the importing company is carrying out internal investigations and is exchanging charges with the logistics company on how the medicine was leaked. The total estimated value of the drug is KD 4 million, bearing in mind the price of a 20-tablet pack is KD 40, while the price of one tablet in the black market is KD 20 for users and addicts. It is expected the issue will go beyond the two companies to reach the health and interior ministries to determine exactly what happened.

Newborn found

An Asian building janitor called police and told them that he found a newborn baby in a small cardboard box in front of the building, Al-Rai reported. Police went along with paramedics and took the two-week-old baby, in poor health, to Farwaniya Hospital.

Policeman insulted

A police officer lodged a complaint against a citizen for insulting him after he accused him of taking advantage of his authority at a checkpoint, reported Al-Rai. When officers questioned the man at a checkpoint in Hawally, he objected and started shouting. The citizen was detained for questioning.