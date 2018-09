100 mailmen protest unpaid salaries

KUWAIT: Nearly 100 mailmen went on strike in a company that has a contract with the Ministry of Service in protest for not receiving their salaries for more than three months. The workers attempted to resolve the problem with company officials but failed, which led them to stage a sit-in. An agreement was then reached between the postmen, the ministry and the company, and they were promised to get their dues.

By A Saleh