100 Kuwaiti engineers to be trained for private sector jobs

KUWAIT: Under auspices of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (MSAL), the first forum to qualify newly graduated engineers to work for the private sector will be launched on Sunday at the Kuwait National Library, said the head of the forum Hanouf Al-Humaidi, noting that registration for the three-day forum is available on the forum’s website: www.kuwaitengineer.com.

Humaidi said that 80 engineers have so far registered to take part in the forum, which targets training and qualifying 100 newly-graduated Kuwaiti engineers through special lectures, workshops and seminars to work for the private sector. She added that a number of Kuwaiti figures with ample experience will take part as trainers, such as the manager of the contracting sector Mohammed Al-Thuwaini, Manpower and Government Restructuring Program’s (MGRP) legal affairs manager Sami Al-Ruwaished, engineer Badra Al-Mutairi, Sara Aman and a number of engineers and experts. Humaidi said that the forum will brief the young engineers on the benefits of working for the private sector as well as provide them with training and skills.

Separately, acting director of the Public Authority for Manpower Mubarak Al-Azmi said the process to complete the merger between MGRP and the authority is still ongoing. He added that the Civil Service Commission (CSC) has already approved the new body’s organizational structure, while other financial concerns are still being discussed.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Manpower’s professional skills department completed the job description and professional standards for nearly 100 specialized and technical professionals the market needs, so that those wanting to come to the country can be tested before they enter the country, Al-Rai reported yesterday. An official source at the authority said the “job description will allow bringing in trained workers who will play an effective role in advancing Kuwait and contribute to move the wheels of development in the country forward”.

The source said the issuance of work permits will be linked to passing the skills tests which will be conducted online by specialized institutions that are accredited in their countries. The sources said there will be no exemptions in implementing the latest administrative circular which links the renewal of expat engineers’ work permits with passing the necessary professional exams and receiving a “no-objection certificate” from the Engineers Society.

Summer season

Ministry of Electricity and Water’s (MEW) assistant undersecretary for water operation and maintenance Khalifa Al-Feraij said the ministry is ready for the summer season and the expected high consumption of electricity. Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘GCC Successful Water and Power Conservation Experiences Conference’, Feraij said MEW is keen on maintaining both grids before the summer, adding that water consumption is expected to increase in the summer by 20-30 million gallons compared to last summer.

Feraij said the first phase of the Doha water plant is expected to produce 60 million gallons and thus become one of the most important projects ever executed by MEW. He added that the project is excepted to be concluded by the end of the year. Commenting on the conference, Feraij said it is vital to spread public awareness concerning conserving water and electricity, and stressed that the conference is a great opportunity to exchange ideas, papers and studies. MEW’s technical control department manager Iqbal Al-Tayyar highlighted the significance of cooperation and exchanging expertise with other GCC states to stop wasting electricity and water.

Final exams

After rescheduling this year’s final exams for all classes except grade 12, well-informed educational sources stressed that the start of the summer vacation will remain the same for all teachers. The sources explained that the summer vacation will start on June 7 for teachers working in kindergartens, those working in primary and intermediate schools will start their summer vacation on June 14, and those working in secondary schools will start theirs on July 8. “This includes private schools,” stressed the sources. The sources said the decision to reschedule the final exams was made following enough studies to avoid negative effects on students. Notably, Education Minister Hamed Al-Azmi recently announced that the final exams for all grades except grade 12 will start on May 6 and end on May 17, while those of grade 12 will be held in the period of May 20-31.

Correctional facilities building

Kuwait Municipality Director Ahmed Al-Manfouhi said that the new correctional facilities building in Sulaibiya will be of 10 storeys and 75 m high. He added that the project will include a men’s prison for 5,000 inmates and another for 1,000 female inmates, in addition to a 128-bed hospital.

Public fund loses

A State Audit Bureau report said public funds lost KD 62,949,000 over the past three fiscal years to fund 37 tenders that had been approved by the Cabinet despite the Audit Bureau’s rejection. The bureau explained that the tenders that passed despite its rejection include four that cost KD 38,386,000.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh