100 firefighters battle blazes at industrial location

KUWAIT: Up to 100 fire fighters scrambled into action yesterday dousing raging fires at a factory and two warehouses in Sulaibiya. Firemen succeeded in extinguishing the fires that raged at a tissues’ factory, a furniture warehouse and another containing highly flammable materials, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement.

The firefighters struggled to put out the blazes within a 3,000-square-meter location. A vanguard group of firefighters managed to be at the scene only five minutes after the department was informed. One firefighter was injured during the operation and was given treatment at the scene. – KUNA