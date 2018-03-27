100-day ‘probation’ visas introduced

KUWAIT: An official source at the Public Authority for Manpower said the labor inspection department has begun issuing temporary work permits for 100 days for those who change jobs or those under probation after entering the country for the first time.

Employers have been asked to obtain the temporary permit during the trial period as determined by the private sector labor law to protect workers from any violations and from facing any punishments including administrative deportation and fines.

The temporary work permits will be issued online in the near future – meanwhile, these permits are currently being issued only by the central department in Egaila. — Al-Anbaa