10 MPs seek special session on expats

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim said yesterday that he received a proposal by 10 members of the parliament to hold a special session for discussing the expatriate workers’ status and the question of employment. The National Assembly Speaker Al-Ghanim added in a statement to journalists that the extraordinary parliamentary session would be held on February 2nd.

On another topic, the Speaker revealed that he had received replies by MPs Al-Humaidi Al-Subaiee, Abdulwahab Al-Babtain and Dr Walid Al-Tabtabaei on clarifications that had been forwarded by Minister of Information, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah with respect of the three lawmakers’ interpellation motion.

He affirmed that the interpellation issue would be in agenda of Tuesday’s parliamentary session. The Cabinet at its latest regular session expressed hope that MPs’ interpellation of the Minister of Information would be in line with the National Constitution and relevant laws and demonstrated strong confidence in the minister’s ability “in facing” the MPs’ queries The ministers were briefed by Minister Sheikh Salman about “legal and constitutional irregularities included in the motion, clarifying various facts related to the questioning the (forecast) response.

The lawmakers are seeking to grill him about “suspension of sports activities in the State of Kuwait,” purported “mishandling of public funds, along with existence of suspicious (illegal) benefits in breach of the National Constitution and relevant laws that regulate public funds’ expenditure at the Ministry of youth and affiliate authorities”-among other issues. – KUNA