10-day military exercise underway

KUWAIT: The Al-Khafeer exercise began yesterday and will continue for 10 days with the Interior Ministry, Defense Ministry, Kuwait National Guard and American army troops participating. The exercise aims at enhancing combat competence and readiness for all forces to deal with any emergencies and face terrorism of all kinds, the Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Media Department announced in a statement.

Passports

The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department appealed to citizens who received text messages to collect their passports, as many passports are piling up (40,000 passports are ready) and have not been claimed. The department said the six new centers are open from 8 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Standardization

The higher committee for the implementation of the quality system at the Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) met with KFSD Director General Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad in the presence of Deputy Director General for Manpower Development Maj Gen Khalid Al-Tarkait. A presentation was made of the project to create and implement the international organization for standardization (IS0 9001:2015) for planning and administrative development department.

Campaign

Hawally municipality emergency team removed shades set up illegally on state property based on a complaint from the awqaf ministry. Director of the Hawally branch Saif Al-Ajmi said the campaign resulted in removing 25 encroachments on state property.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun