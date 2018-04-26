1.4 million bachelors in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The number of bachelors in Kuwait is 1.4 million, including 316,000 Kuwaitis, according to official statistics released recently. The number of male Kuwaiti bachelors is 170,000 while there are 150,000 unmarried Kuwaiti females, according to the statistics released by the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI). The number of non-Kuwaiti bachelors is 850,000, while unmarried non-Kuwaiti women make 230,000.

The number of married people is 2.062 million, of whom 1.3 million are males and 745,000 are females. Kuwaitis make up 477,000 of both genders, while the number of non-Kuwaiti married men is 1.8 million, and women is 500,000.

The number of divorced people in the country is 86,000 (32,000 males and 54,000 females). Kuwaitis make up 60,000 of them while 26,000 are non-Kuwaitis. Meanwhile, the number of widowed in Kuwait is 42,000 (5,000 males and 37,000 females), including 31,000 Kuwaitis and 11,000 non-Kuwaitis.

By A Saleh