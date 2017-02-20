1.2 million square meters allocated for housing projects

KUWAIT: In an extraordinary session held yesterday, the Municipal Council approved a request made by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare to allocate 1.2 million square meters located east of Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area to build houses for citizens who had previously sold their government houses. The council also approved a request from the municipality’s director to allocate a location to build renewable energy plants in Shaqaya.

The council further discussed allowing the municipality to recruit a third company to join two others in cutting and removing tires from Erhaiya. Kuwait Municipality’s Director Ahmad Al-Manfouhi said that the two companies found out after they started working at the site that more used tires were already buried underground. Based on those findings, the cabinet recommended hiring the services of a third company to work on the site in order to manage to remove the tires completely within the six-month timeframe.

The council’s technical committee agreed to remove the site of solid wastes recycling outside poultry farming areas in Shaqaya. The council also agreed to allocate an extra location for parking spaces in Jaber Al-Ahmad’s Olympic Village project. Furthermore, the council referred a proposal made by member Fahad Al-Sane to use special tire restraints that are only removable after paying the fine by violating vehicle owners.

Court orders

The court of cassation yesterday acquitted a citizen who was previously charged of forging his Kuwaiti citizenship and being a dual citizen, which is illegal under Kuwaiti law. Separately, a court yesterday sentenced a fourth electoral constituency voter to two years in prison for photographing his ballot paper during the 2016 parliamentary elections; which he did to prove that he had voted for a certain candidate.

Renewable energy

Presided by the Ministry of Electricity and Water’s (MEW) Undersecretary Mohammed Boshehri, a committee tasked with developing renewable energy projects met yesterday at MEW headquarters to discuss renewable energy uses as recommended by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s initiative aiming at using renewable resources to generate 15 percent of electricity by 2030.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi